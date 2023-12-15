AL aspirant Sajjadul’s candidacy valid for Netrokona- 4

Elections
Fri Dec 15, 2023
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 06:35 PM

The candidacy of Sajjadul Hasan, Awami League aspirant from Netrokona- 4, is valid, announced the Election Commission today.

The EC decided it after hearing an appeal by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal aspirant Mushfiqur Rahman who alleged that Sajjadul was participating in the election within three years of retiring from government service.

According to the electoral law, government officials cannot contest in the national elections within three years of retirement.

