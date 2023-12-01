After OCs, EC orders to transfer UNOs

The Election Commission today asked the public administration ministry to transfer all Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) in phases.

The EC directives come hours after it asked the home ministry to transfer all officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations.

In the first phase, it asked to transfer all UNOs who have been working in their respective upazilas for more than a year.

A letter has been sent to the senior secretary to the ministry today in this regard, EC sources told The Daily Star.

There are approximately 495 upazilas across the country.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the 12th general election ended on November 30.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17, according to the EC announced schedule. Voting will be held on January 7.