Admin, police wary of MPs meddling in upazila polls

Field-level admin and police officials yesterday said lawmakers and ministers trying to influence upazila polls in their respective localities might pose a serious challenge for the Election Commission.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the EC, several deputy commissioners and superintendents of police said lawmakers are now staying in their constituencies and directly and indirectly working for their favoured candidates, said meeting sources.

The EC arranged the meeting ahead of the four-phase upazila polls starting on May 8.

"The commission is planning to send a letter to the Speaker to inform her of the matter. It'll also urge the lawmakers to refrain from exerting influence at their localities and also to abide by the electoral code of conduct," a top EC official told this newspaper.

Contacted, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "Some speakers at the meeting expressed concern about [lawmakers and ministers trying to meddle in the polls] it. The commission will soon sit to decide on how to address the issue."

Awami League sources said that so far, the party office has received information that relatives of more than 50 ministers and MPs are taking part in the upazila polls.

They are still in the race, defying the party's decision that close relatives will have to withdraw their candidatures.

According to the electoral code of conduct for upazila polls, no MPs and ministers are allowed to join the electioneering on behalf of any candidate.

At the beginning of yesterday's meeting, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the upazila polls should be free and fair. Voters should come to the polling centres, cast their votes and return home without any hindrance.

"We all have to understand what is an election. If we fail, the example that we set advancing the cause of democracy through the January 7 national may be undermined," he said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the EC secretary said field level officials and police sought extra budget to send ballots to the polling centers in the vote-day morning.

"The commission has assured them that it will consider the matter," he said.

He said that the commission asked the field administration to remain neutral while discharging election duties.