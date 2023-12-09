Action to be taken if anyone obstructs polls: EC secretary

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam today said that action will be taken if anyone creates obstacles centring the holding of national elections.

In response to a query whether meetings held by political parties, who are not participating in the election, fall under the jurisdiction of the EC, he said, "Any activity that can create obstacles in the election must be considered as an anti-election activity".

In that case, the prevailing rules and laws will be applicable for all, he added.

Jahangir Alam said these while talking to reporters at a press conference at the Election Secretariat in the capital's Agargaon area.

Replying to another query about BNP's human chain, the EC secretary said the home ministry will observe the matter.

Talking about Hefazat Islam's rally in the capital, he said, "We came to know about it through newspapers."

"We will inform the home ministry as it will take action in this regard," he added.

If the commission thinks it is necessary to make any suggestion, it will do it, he said.

Regarding appeals on nominations for the general polls, the secretary said 561 appeals have been filed against the decision given by the returning officers.

From December 10 to December 15, the commission will decide about these applications after hearing.

"One hundred and thirty applications were submitted on the last day. Which party has appealed against how many nominations will be known later," he said.

Replying to the matter that Awami League leader and former Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu has been summoned by the Election Commission for violating the electoral code of conduct, the EC secretary said the Returning Officer reported that a candidate of Jhalakathi-2 constituency breached the electoral code of conduct.

Based on which, the commission asked him to appear in person and give a statement at 3:00pm on December 15, he said.