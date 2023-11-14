Elections
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 07:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 07:23 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Abul Khair Abdullah takes charge as Barishal city mayor

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 07:13 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 07:23 PM
Photo: Titu Das/Star

Newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) took charge of his office this afternoon, five months after his victory in the city elections.

Forty elected councillors also took charge today, our Barishal correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A programme was held in front of the Nagar Bhaban on Fazlul Haque Avenue to welcome the new mayor and councillors.

Hundreds of supporters and eminent citizens joined the programme.

The new mayor said, "We need your (citizens') support in order to build the city as a smart city."

Barishal Deputy Commissioner Md Shawkot Ali presided over the programme.

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk, Barishal-6 lawmaker Pankaj Nath, Barishal-2 MP Md Shah E Alam, and lawmaker Rubina Akter Mira were present at the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৪৭০

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৪৯৬ জন মারা গেলেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৭ দিনে ১৫৪ অগ্নিসংযোগ, পুড়েছে ৯৪ বাস: ফায়ার সার্ভিস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে