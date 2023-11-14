Abul Khair Abdullah takes charge as Barishal city mayor

Newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) took charge of his office this afternoon, five months after his victory in the city elections.

Forty elected councillors also took charge today, our Barishal correspondent reports.

A programme was held in front of the Nagar Bhaban on Fazlul Haque Avenue to welcome the new mayor and councillors.

Hundreds of supporters and eminent citizens joined the programme.

The new mayor said, "We need your (citizens') support in order to build the city as a smart city."

Barishal Deputy Commissioner Md Shawkot Ali presided over the programme.

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk, Barishal-6 lawmaker Pankaj Nath, Barishal-2 MP Md Shah E Alam, and lawmaker Rubina Akter Mira were present at the event.