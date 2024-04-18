Elections
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:46 PM

Elections

Abduction allegation: EC summons Singra upazila candidate

Star Digital Report
PHOTO: PALASH KHAN/THE DAILY STAR

The Election Commission today summoned Lutfol Habib, a chairman aspirant for Singra upazila polls in Natore, over allegations of abducting three people, including chairman aspirant for the same upazila Delwar Hossain.

The commission in a letter today asked Lutfol Habib to appear at the EC Secretariat at 4:10pm on April 22 (Monday) to explain why his candidature should not be cancelled.

The EC in the letter said that media reported that three people, including Delwar Hossain and his brother, were abducted on the last date of submission of nominations for the first phase of upazila polls slated for May 8.

Delwar submitted the nomination form online and then went to the district election office to submit a copy of the form in person on April 15.

Lutfol, joint general secretary of Singra upazila Awami League and a former chairman of Sherkol Union Parishad, is also a brother-in-law of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The EC said it summoned Lutfol, as the reports received from the local administration and intelligence agencies as well as reports published by media primarily found the allegation (against Lutfol) to be true.

