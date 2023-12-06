In 8yrs, Khokon’s income shoots up 28 times

Both the assets and annual income of Sayeed Khokon, Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6, have seen a meteoric rise since he ran for the Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral post eight years ago.

The former DSCC mayor's annual income has increased almost 28 folds from Tk 41.74 lakh in 2015 to Tk 11.53 crore in 2023.

Besides, his movable assets have increased more than three and a half times in value since 2015, when they were worth Tk 21.01 crore, according to the affidavit he submitted then ahead of the mayoral elections.

They are worth Tk 77.92 crore now, as per the affidavit he submitted to the EC for the upcoming polls.

In 2015, he did not show any movable property for his wife Farhana Sayeed and dependents but in the recent affidavit, he mentions their moveable property to be worth Tk 85.03 crore.

Farhana submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate in the same constituency, but her candidature was rejected.

Khokon now owns immovable property worth Tk 74.70 crore, which was Tk 26.89 crore in 2015.

However, his wife and other dependents' immovable property decreased by around 50 percent, dropping to Tk 11.50 lakh from Tk 22 lakh in value.

Apart from the increase in income, Khokon has seen a decrease in his liabilities, such as advance payments for renting houses, apartments, and shops, as the amount has fallen to Tk 9.85 crore from Tk 19.27 crore.

According to his latest affidavit, he has import, trading, and hotel businesses, and the majority of his earnings came from house, apartment, and shop rents and savings bonds.