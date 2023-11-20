8.40 lakh BCL members for 42,000 polling centres

Aiming to increase voter turnout and "resist" those who'll try to "destroy the festivity of polls," the Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League will form a 20-member team for each polling centre across the country.

Activities of those teams will start on December 18, when the official campaigning for the upcoming national election starts, said leaders of the organisation while talking to this newspaper yesterday.

According to the schedule, the next parliamentary polls will be held on January 7. There will be around 42,000 polling centres across the country.

When asked about the teams' task, Saddam Hussain, president of BCL, said the groups would participate in conducting campaigns in favour of AL candidates while adhering to the electoral code of conduct.

Additionally, the teams would work to bring voters to the polling centres and create a festive atmosphere.

"Those who attempt to obstruct the festive atmosphere at the polling centres, created in light of the democratic environment, will be resisted," Saddam warned.

The teams will work to re-elect Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister of the country, taking an oath to stand against all evil forces, as stated in a BCL letter issued regarding the team.

In the letter, the BCL central committee has set a deadline for forming these teams by November 26. It warned of taking organisational action if any unit fails to form the team within the stipulated time.

The instruction was issued in a letter signed by central BCL President Saddam Hussain and its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, dated November 17.

The letter specifies that each team should consist of 20 members, so if each team indeed comprises 20 members, there would be a need for 840,000 leaders and activists across the country for this.

BCL sources said there are around 50 lakh BCL activists across the country.

According to the letter, the committee members must be voters of the respective centre.

The letter also mentions that teams from districts and metropolitan areas will receive training under the supervision of the central committee.