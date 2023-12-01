7 to run against Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina finds herself pitted against seven opponents in Goipalganj-3 constituency.

Most of her rivals are little known.

Former Tungipara Chhatra League leader Kamal Hossain, now a businessman in the capital, will compete as an independent against the Awami League president in the January 7 election.

Kamal enjoys some levels of recognition in the area by virtue of being in the pro-AL student body. But locals say none of the other six live in the constituency and that they do not know them.

Hasina's nomination was filed by her cousin Sheikh Helal on Wednesday.

Another contender named Syeda Lima Hasan appeared to struggle to remember what party she belonged to when she was talking to a reporter yesterday. People around her then reminded her that the name of her party was Janatar Kotha.

Another contender, Shishir Chowdhury of the Jatiya Party, expressed his hope that he will beat Hasina, a seven-time member of parliament from the constituency comprising Kotalipara and Tungipara.

The four other aspirants from Hasina's hallmark constituency are Sheikh Abul Kalam of National People's Party (NPP), Mahabur Mollah of Zaker Party, M Nizam Uddin Lashkar of Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Sahidul Islam Mintu of Bangladesh Swadhin Party.

Since the Janatar Kotha and Bangladesh Swadin Party are not registered with the Election Commission, Lima Hasan is contesting as an ally of the Gono Front and Mintu as an ally of Bangladesh Congress.

Talking to reporters after submitting his nomination papers, Shishir Chowdhury said he fought against Hasina in the past. This time, he is participating as he is "100 percent optimistic" that the election will be held in a free and fair manner.

"If people are by my side and if they want me, I will win," an upbeat Shishir added.