64 aspirants' nominations scrapped in 15 Dhaka metro seats

The Election Commission today cancelled the nomination papers of 64 out of 188 aspirants in 15 seats of Dhaka city over various irregularities.

Returning Officer and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabirul Islam announced the list of aspirants whose nominations were vetted as valid or invalid from the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office on the last day of nomination papers' verification.

In the 15 constituencies, from Dhaka-4 to Dhaka-18, the nomination papers of all 15 Awami League candidates were declared valid.

Dhaka has 20 constituencies, among which 15 fall under the metropolitan area.