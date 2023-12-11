56 aspirants win back candidacy

Mahi B Chy, ex-JU VC Anwar Hossain among them

Fifty-six aspirants got back their candidacy yesterday, winning appeals against cancellation of their candidacy in the January 7 national election.

Of them, one is from the Awami League, three from Trinamool BNP, five from Jatiya Party, and 33 are independents, said the Election Commission in a statement last night.

EC officials rejected 32 appeals and said decisions regarding six others would be made later.

A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearing on the appeals will continue until December 15.

During the last three national elections, reporters were allowed at the hearings. But the EC barred journalists from entering the room during yesterday's 94 hearings.

Some of those who got back their candidacy include AL's Nasirul Islam Khan of Kishoreganj, Bikalpadhara's Mahi B Chowdhury of Munshiganj, Jatiya Party's Talebuzzman of Noakhali, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement's Doly Shaontoni of Pabna, Bangladesh Congress' Ashraful Hossain (Hero Alam) of Bogura, and independent runner Anwar Hossain of Netrakona.

Anwar, a former VC of Jahangirnagar University, said voters in his area were happy that he had won the appeal.

Mahi B Chowdhury last night said, "So far, the polling environment is beautiful and competitive."