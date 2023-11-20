Elections
Elections

557 JP aspirants buy nomination forms on first day

The main opposition party in parliament earned Tk 1.67 crore through selling the forms
A total of 557 aspirants of the Jatiya Party collected nomination papers today, as the party started selling those.

The sale of nomination papers comes as the party is still mulling whether to join the polls.

The main opposition party in parliament earned Tk 1.67 crore through selling the forms, the party said in a press release.

The party's nomination aspirants can collect the forms till November 23 from the JP chairman's Banani office.

After interviewing the nomination seekers, the party will declare its final aspirants' list on November 27.

Almost all of its senior leaders including the party's Chairman GM Quader, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and Senior Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud collected nomination papers.

Interestingly, Chunnu, while talking to reporters, said the party hasn't taken a final decision on joining the polls.

"Although we have started selling nomination paper, we are yet to take the final decision regarding participating in the polls."

He said the Jatiya Party is closely observing "the election environment".

As there are obligation of completing some election related formalities on time, we have started those process, he added.

The party chairman will make a final decision on whether to go to the polls before November 30, the last date for filing of nomination paper, he said.

While visiting JP's Banani office, this reporter saw a huge number of leaders and activists of the party gathered outside the office.

Eight booths were set up on the third floor to sell nomination papers among the party's aspirants from eight divisions.

