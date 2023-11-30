54 public reps resign to contest polls

At least 54 local government representatives, including zilla and upazila parishad chairmen, have resigned from their respective posts to participate in the upcoming national election slated for January 7.

According to the Local Government Division, 50 upazila parishad chairmen, three chairmen and one member of zilla parishad submitted their resignation letters which were accepted by the division.

The trend of resignation started after Awami League decided to field alternative candidates from among its leaders to make the election participatory.

As many as 14 elected local representatives resigned in Chattogram so far, the highest.

At least 10 upazila parishad chairmen left their posts in Dhaka division. In other divisions, seven chairmen each from Mymensingh and Rajshahi, four from Rangpur, five from Khulna, two from Sylhet and one from Barishal resigned from the post of upazila chairman.

Two zilla parishad chairmen in Rangpur, Mohammad Zafar Ali in Kurigram and Mohammad Motiar Rahman of Lalmonirhat district, resigned from the post of zilla parishad chairman.

In Sylhet division, chairman of Habiganj zila parishad Dr Mohammad Mushfiq Hossen Chowdhury resigned.

Many of the representatives have already collected nomination papers from the offices of returning officers.

On Sunday, AL President Sheikh Hasina, during a meeting with AL nomination seekers, said alternative candidates should be kept to prevent unopposed candidates from winning.