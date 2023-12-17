Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 11:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:12 AM

Most Viewed

Elections

5 candidates seek HC directives to get back candidacies

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 11:59 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:12 AM
As things stand, Bangladesh election is all but doomed
VISUAL: ANWAR SOHEL

Several aspirants, including three ruling Awami League nominees, have filed separate writ petitions with the High Court to get back candidacies for contesting in the upcoming 12th national elections.

The petitioners are -- AL nominated candidates Shamim Haque (Faridpur-3), Shammi Ahmed (Barishal-4) and Enamul Haque Babul (Jashore-4); independent candidate Serniabat Sadik Abdulla (Barishal-5), and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh candidate Major (retd) Abdul Mannan (Laxmipur-4 and Noakhali-4).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They submitted the petitions through their lawyers recently with the HC challenging the Election Commission's decisions that cancelled their nomination papers on different grounds including that of having dual citizenships and loan default.

In the petitions, they prayed to the HC to stay the EC's decisions and to direct it to allow them to contest the elections, court sources said.

The HC may hold hearing of the petitions tomorrow.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification