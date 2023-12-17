5 candidates seek HC directives to get back candidacies

Several aspirants, including three ruling Awami League nominees, have filed separate writ petitions with the High Court to get back candidacies for contesting in the upcoming 12th national elections.

The petitioners are -- AL nominated candidates Shamim Haque (Faridpur-3), Shammi Ahmed (Barishal-4) and Enamul Haque Babul (Jashore-4); independent candidate Serniabat Sadik Abdulla (Barishal-5), and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh candidate Major (retd) Abdul Mannan (Laxmipur-4 and Noakhali-4).

They submitted the petitions through their lawyers recently with the HC challenging the Election Commission's decisions that cancelled their nomination papers on different grounds including that of having dual citizenships and loan default.

In the petitions, they prayed to the HC to stay the EC's decisions and to direct it to allow them to contest the elections, court sources said.

The HC may hold hearing of the petitions tomorrow.