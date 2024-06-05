4th phase of UZ polls: Voting in 57 upazilas underway

The fourth phase of the upazila parishad elections is underway in 57 upazilas across the country.

Voting began at 8:00am. It will continue until 4:00pm.

A total of 229 chairman candidates are participating in today's polls. Among them, 160 are businessmen, and 126 candidates have wealth exceeding Tk 1 crore, according to Shujan.

In an online press briefing yesterday, Shujan disclosed its analysis of 1,874 chairman candidates across 459 upazilas, covering income, education, profession, legal cases, and income tax information.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said, "There is a lack of voter participation, competition, and party involvement. This situation has arisen because people have lost trust in the institutions responsible for conducting the elections."

In the first three phases, voter turnout was 36.1, 37.57 and 36.24 percent, respectively.

The final phase of the election will be held on June 9.