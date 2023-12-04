42-fold rise in Nazrul's land property in 15yrs

The wealth of Awami League lawmaker Nazrul Islam Babu and his wife witnessed a staggering rise over the past 15 years.

Nazrul, an incumbent member of parliament in Narayanganj-2 constituency contesting from the same constituency in the upcoming national polls, is a businessman by profession.

His affidavit, submitted for the upcoming parliamentary elections, revealed a 42-fold increase in his non-agricultural land. Meanwhile, his wife Saima Islam, who did not have any non-agricultural land in 2008, now owns 355 decimals of that worth Tk 95.62 lakh. This includes a one-story semi-pucca building on 39-decimal land worth Tk 39.31 lakh.

Saima currently serves as a health officer for Araihazar upazila.

In his affidavit submitted for the 9th general elections, Nazrul mentioned himself as a first-class contractor, showing an annual income of Tk. 3.58 lakh while his wife's income was Tk 1.74 lakh. He also disclosed of possessing movable assets worth Tk 7.51 lakh in cash.

Back then, Nazrul used to own 8.5 decimals of immovable agricultural land, worth Tk 4.6 lakh. However, his wife or other dependents did not own any registered assets that time.

However, as per his latest affidavit, Nazrul owns 361 decimals of non-agricultural land, now valued at Tk 2.05 crore. This includes a 2.2 decimals plot with a building valued at Tk 1.57 lakh; 3,200 square feet flat worth Tk 81 lakh, and a 10 katha plot in Purbachal Rajuk New Model Town valued at Tk 41 lakh, bringing his total property value to Tk 3.29 crore.