4 parties want to take part in polls with 'boat'

Four political parties today informed the Election Commission that they want to take part in the upcoming national election allying with the ruling Awami League, said sources at the EC.

The parties -- Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Samyabadi Dal, Jatiya Party (JP-Monju), and the Workers Party -- also told the EC that they would use "boat" as their election symbol.

Today is the last day for parties to inform the commission whether they want to take part in polls in alliance and what symbol they want to use in the polls.

'Boat" is the electoral symbol of the ruling Awami League.