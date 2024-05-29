3rd phase of UZ polls: Less than 20pc voter turnout till 12pm

Election commissioner says

Voter turnout in the third phase of upazila parishad election was less than 20 percent until 12:00pm today, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam.

He said this while giving election updates to reporters at the commission's office.

The commission has made the estimation based on the information provided by the election officials of half of total 7,450 polling centres, he said.

"We are unable to determine the actual percentage of votes cast at all polling centre so far due to mobile network problems. We are collecting information manually. Turn out for half of the polling stations were below 20 percent", he said.

The third phase of the upazila parishad elections is underway in 87 upazilas across the country today.