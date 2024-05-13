3rd phase of upazila polls: 130 withdraw candidacy

One hundred and thirty candidates have withdrawn their candidacy from the third phase Upazila Parishad elections scheduled to be held on May 29, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

Md Shariful Alam, director (Public Relations) of the EC, also said that due to the withdrawal of candidacy six aspirants will be elected unopposed.

Of those who have withdrawn candidacy, 73 are chairman candidates, 43 vice-chairman candidates and 14 vice-chairman candidates for posts reserved for women, he said.

Six candidates who will be elected unopposed are Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila candidates in all three posts, Shariatpur's Gosaithat upazila vice-chairman candidate and candidates of Feni's Sonagazi and Daganbhuiyan upazila vice-chairman posts reserved for women, he added.

The Election Commission will allocate symbols for third phase upazila polls and the candidates will be allowed to start campaign from today.

In the third phase of the elections, 570 candidates submitted nomination papers for chairman post, 618 for vice-chairman post and 400 for vice-chairman post reserved for women.

According to the EC schedule, the third phase upazila election will be held in 112 upazilas on May 29 while second phase will be held in 160 upazilas on May 21.

Twenty-eight candidates were elected unopposed in the first phase of elections while 21 in the second phase.

The first phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad Election was held in 139 upazilas of 59 districts in the country on May 8 amid allegations of irregularities and poor voter turnout.