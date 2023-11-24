385 retired officials term polls schedule cancellation demand motivated

Three hundred and eighty-five retired government officials today in a statement said the recent comments made by some retired officials on polls schedule are not objective.

Mentionable, some 141 retired government officials on November 22 issued a statement calling for the cancellation of the polls schedule and the release of the opposition leaders and activists for the national interest.

The information which they (141 retired government officials) had given in the statement was motivated, false and confusing, the 385 retired officials said in today's statement.

They also said different political parties were invited by the government many times regarding the national election, but they (BNP and its allies) did not pay any heed to the call.

In the statement, they added that the Election Commission recently announced the election schedule, and it earlier invited all the registered political parties more than once for dialogue with the commission.

The announced schedule is applicable to all registered political parties, then how can some government employees and officials demand cancellation of the schedule terming it one-sided, the statement said.

This attempt is tantamount to pushing Bangladesh towards a constitutional vacuum, it added.