33 DMP OCs to be transferred in first phase

At least 33 officers-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police are going to be transferred following an Election Commission directive, DMP said today.

On November 30, the election commission asked the home ministry to transferal OCs of police stations in phases. It also asked to transfer those officers who have been discharging duties at their respective police stations more than 6 months in the first phase.

Of the 50 OCs we have in the DMP, we found 33 are working for more than six months [at their respective PSs], said DMP Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akther.

"We will send the list for EC's approval to transfer the OCs," the DMP addl commissioner told The Daily Star today.

As per the EC directive, the DMP has made a list for their transfer within the given timeframe, he added.

DMP is the largest police unit with around 34,000 personnel under its wing.

The EC instructed to send the proposals before December 5.