Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:46 PM

30 parties to join Jan 7 polls: EC

EC invites BNP, other parties to dialogue

Candidates from 30 out 44 registered political parties have submitted nomination papers for the January 7 national election.

Total 2,741 candidates submitted nomination papers for the election, Election Commission's Secretary Jahangir Alam told The Daily Star tonight.

However, he could not give the names of the parties immediately.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers ended at 4:00pm today.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17, according to the EC announced schedule.

Voting will be held on January 7.

