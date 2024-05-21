2nd phase of UZ polls: Voting in 156 upazilas underway

The second phase of the sixth upazila parishad election is underway in 156 upazilas across the country.

Voting began at 8:00am. It will continue until 4:00pm.

Election experts attribute fears of another potential low turnout to a general apathy towards the electoral process, as evidenced by the 36 percent voter turnout in the first phase of upazila polls on May 8, the lowest since 2009, when it was 70.57 percent.

The battle of ballots will take place among the independents, mostly from the ruling Awami League, as other political parties have not fielded any candidates.

The BNP, among other parties, is staying away from the polls, as it did in the January 7 election, saying that the incumbent Election Commission is not capable of holding the elections for local government bodies in a free and fair manner.