2nd phase UZ polls: Over 30 percent votes cast, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has estimated that over 30 percent of votes were cast in the second phase of the upazila parishad elections.

While talking with reporters at EC after the ending of voting, the CEC said he personally does not find the 30 percent turnout as "very encouraging".

One of the main reasons may be that a major political party in the country has publicly announced that they boycotted the vote and discouraged people from voting. Such an attempt can happen in any democratic system, Awal said.

"There is no problem with our voting system. The crisis is in politics. I think if politics is following a healthy process, this problem of low turnout can be resolved," he added.