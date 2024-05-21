2nd phase UZ polls: 8 hurt during clashes in Rajshahi’s Durgapur

At least seven people were injured clash between supporters of two chairman candidates for Rajshahi's Durgapur upazila in a polling centre during the second phase of upazila parishad elections today.

The injured are – Amjad Hossain, Ajer Uddin, Shahidul Islam, Sukchand, Mithu, Abdur Razzak, Santu of Gopalpur village and Shihab Hossain of Pananagar village, reports our local staff correspondent.

The candidates are Abdul Mazid Sardar and Sharifuzzaman Sharif, who are contesting with horse and motorcycle symbols respectively for the chairman post.

Rofiqul Alam, an additional SP of Rajshahi, said, "The clashes erupted just before the voting began at 8:00am in front of Gopalpur High School centre."

Locals said the clash erupted when both the groups attempted to occupy the polling centre.

They, equipped with homemade weapons, attacked each other, leaving eight people injured, according to witnesses.

The injured were given treatment at Durgapur Health Complex, said police.

Besides, another clash took place at Pananagar Dimukhi High School centre in the same upazila, leaving one person injured.

Assistant Returning Officer and Durgapur upazila Nirbahi Officer Shikrity Pramanik said except these two incidents, voting has been held peacefully in the upazila.

Meanwhile, Rab-5 arrested Atahar Ali, 42, for intimidating voters near Nandigram Darus Salam Alim Madrassa centre, the UNO added.