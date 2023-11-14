29 local observers get EC green signal

The Election Commission yesterday announced that 29 more local observers are eligible to get registration as local observers for observing the next general election.

These include two organisations -- Election Monitoring Forum and Saarc Human Rights Foundation -- who were earlier criticised for bringing in some inexperienced foreign nationals as observers in the last national elections.

The Election Monitoring Forum recently introduced some foreign nationals to the country as "foreign observers", who were actually either reporters or from other professions.

Applications of these two organisations were rejected in the first phase of approval of local observers. At that time, EC approved 66 local observers.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath yesterday told The Daily Star that the Election Monitoring Forum and Saarc Human Rights Foundation got approval as they fulfilled all criteria.

"If any aggrieved person raises objections regarding them, we will look into it," he added.

Aggrieved persons will have to lodge their objections against these 29 newly approved local observers with the EC within the next 15 working days.