27 AL MPs vying for polls as independent candidates

At least 27 incumbent lawmakers of the Awami League, who were denied the party ticket this time, are going to contest the upcoming national election as independent candidates.

The 27 members of parliament have submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission.

They are Md Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan in Panchagarh-1; Md. Monowar Hossain Chowdhury in Gaibandha-4; Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar in Naogaon-3; Md. Emaz Uddin Pk in Naogaon-4; Md. Ayeen Uddin in Rajshahi-3; Enamul Haque in Rajshahi-4 ; Md. Monsur Rahaman in Rajshahi-5 ; Mohammad Shahiduzzaman in Meherpur-2 ; Md. Shafiqul Azam Khan Jhenidah-3; Ranajit Kumar Roy in Jashore-4; Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi in Satkhira-2; Pankaj Nath in Barishal-4; Md. Sanowar Hossain in Tangail-5; Md. Murad Hasan in Jamalpur-4; Nazim Uddin Ahmed in Mymensingh-3; Anwarul Abedin Khan in Mymensingh-9; Md. Kazi Monirul Islam in Dhaka-5; Mohammed Ikbal Hossain in Gazipur-3; Mouazzam Hossain Ratan in Sunamganj-1; Jaya Sen Gupta in Sunamganj-2; Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz in Habiganj-1; Md. Abdul Majid Khan Habiganj-2 ; Nasimul Alam Chowdhury in Cumilla-8; Ayesha Ferdaus in Noakhali- 6; Didarul Alam in Chattogram-4; Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury in Chattogram-12; Zafar Alam in Cox's Bazar-1.

The AL on November 26 announced the final list of its candidates for 298 seats to contest the January 7 national election. Of them, 71 incumbent lawmakers were dropped from the list.