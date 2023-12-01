244 aspirants to fight for 20 seats in Dhaka

A total of 244 aspirants will fight for 20 constituencies of Dhaka in the upcoming 12th national election, according to the data of two Returning Offices.

Of them, 46 will fight as independents.

Approximately 12 aspirants will be vying for one seat.

A total of 23 parties are fielding candidates in Dhaka city.

Jatiya Party has nominated 32 candidates while Awami League, Zaker Party, and National People's Party nominated 20 aspirants each.

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Bangladesh Nationalist Front are fielding 17, 14, 13, and 12 aspirants respectively.

A total of 21 aspirants, the highest of all seats, will contest for the Dhaka-5 constituency, which consists of areas of Demra and a part of Kadamtali. Six of them are independents.

The ruling Awami League nominated Harunor Rashid Munna here while the Jatiya Party's ticket went to Mir Abdus Sabur.