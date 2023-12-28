20,773 local observers get permission to monitor polls

The Election Commission today gave 20,773 local observers from 84 organisations the approval to monitor the January 7 national election.

Shariful Alam, EC's director of public relations, said that of the number, 517 local observers from 40 organisations have taken approval centrally.

The rest have taken approval from returning officers across the country.

Those who have taken approval centrally can monitor polling in constituencies of their choosing across the country, EC sources said.

Those who have taken approval from returning officers can only monitor polling in the districts for which they have taken approval.

Based on the Representation of the People Order, the EC developed a policy for selecting local election observers.

The registration of local observers was introduced before the 9th parliamentary election in 2008.