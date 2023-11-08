2024 polls: EU, Commonwealth, NDI interested in monitoring, says EC

The European Union, Commonwealth and US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI) have so far expressed their desire to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Election Commission said today.

The three international organisations expressed the desire following an invitation for international observers, the EC said in a statement.

The Commonwealth's pre-election assessment mission will meet EC officials on November 19, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters at the EC Office today.

He said the Commonwealth sought the time and the commission approved it.

The assessment team will visit Dhaka from November 19-22, ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls.

According to an EC official, the Commonwealth will decide on sending a full observer mission only after the findings of the pre-election mission are communicated to its secretary-general.

Earlier, the EU sent a pre-election mission and decided not to send a full observer mission. The EU, however, later said they would send a four-member observer team to monitor the polls.

A US pre-election mission has visited Bangladesh but is yet to declare whether they will send a full mission or not.