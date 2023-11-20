2024 polls: Chunnu yet unsure of JP's participation as nomination form sale starts

Even as Jatiya Party started selling nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary election today, its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said they were yet to take a final decision on whether to join the January 7 polls.

Chunnu said they have started selling nomination form as part of their primary preparation.

Several other JP senior leaders including Kazi Firoz Rashid and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, however, said JP would join the January 7 national election.

JP Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud inaugurated the sale on behalf of the party's chairman GM Quader at the chairman's Banani office around 12:00 noon.

The first nomination paper was collected for Raushan Ershad, JP chief patron and opposition leader in parliament, to contest from Mymensingh-4. Mahmudul Hasan, an office staffer of the JP chairman's office collected the nomination form on behalf of Raushan.

Sale of nomination forms will continue till November 23.

JP will publish the final list of its candidates on November 27, the party said in a press release today.