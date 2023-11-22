2024 nat'l polls: Jatiya Party finally decides to participate

Bringing an end to recent speculation, Jatiya Party today finally decided to participate in the January 7 national election.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu today made the announcement at a press conference at the party chairperson's Banani office.

He made the announcement around 3:00pm.

He said they have decided to participate in the polls as they were assured by different quarters that the 12th parliamentary election will be free and fair.

Although the main opposition party started selling nomination forms from Monday, some in the party said they were yet to take a final decision to participate in the election.