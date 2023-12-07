2024 nat'l polls: EC approves transfer of 338 OCs

The Election Commission today approved the transfer of 338 officers-in-charge of different police stations in the first phase ahead of the January 7 national polls.

The EC finalised the decision this afternoon.

"We have approved the proposal regarding the transfer of the officers-in-charge (OCs) in line with the recommendation of the authorities concerned," Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan told The Daily Star.

On November 30, the Election Commission asked for the transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and OCs across the country.

On December 4, the EC approved a public administration ministry proposal for the transfer of 47 upazila nirbahi officers in the first phase.

Lists of 110 more UNOs and 338 OCs were sent to the EC by the authorities concerned.

This time the list of UNOs is made up of the ones who served over a year at their station, while in the first phase, UNOs who served over two years were proposed for transfers.

For the OCs, this was the first list, and OCs who served over six months made the list, said officials at the public administration ministry and the Police Headquarters.

The EC held a meeting yesterday after receiving the list from the PHQ and had a discussion on it, but did not take any decision, said EC sources.