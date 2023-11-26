Elections
Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:51 PM

Elections
2024 national polls: AL announcing list of candidates

Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:25 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:51 PM
Gazipur City Corporation election

The ruling Awami League announced its candidates for 298 constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections this afternoon.

AL makes surprise picks

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party candidates from a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

The party did not mention its candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

A number of new faces were given nominations for the parliamentary polls scheduled for January 7, 2024. 

More to follow...

 

 

 

 

 

 

