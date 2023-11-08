2 By-Polls: EC withholds gazette amid allegations of irregularities

The Election Commission yesterday withheld the gazette notification of the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls' results as allegations of irregularities have surfaced.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam made the disclosure at a press conference in the EC office.

On Monday, candidates nominated by the ruling Awami League won both by-polls amid alleged vote rigging.

According to unofficial results, Shahjahan Alam Saju won in Brahmanbaria-2, while Golam Faruque Pinku won in Lakshmipur-3.

Returning officers, that same day, asked the respective district election officers to investigate the alleged vote rigging in one polling centre of Brahmanbaria-2 and one of Lakshmipur-3.

A video of a former Chhatra League leader stamping "boat", AL's electoral symbol, on ballot papers at a Lakshimpur-3 polling centre has gone viral on social media.

Another man was seen assisting him in the 57-second clip.

Meanwhile, chiefs of three intelligence agencies held separate closed-door meetings with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday.

However, the EC secretary said he was not aware of what was discussed in those meetings.

"Such meetings can be frequent now as the [national] election is approaching."