2 held for deceiving people in name of selling nomination

Detective Branch (DB) of police today claimed to have arrested two fraudsters in two separate drives on charge of deceiving people in the name of selling nominations, job recruitment, and transfer.

The arrestees are Shahidur Rahman alias Dipu and Monirul Islam Bhutto.

A DB team from Tejgaon Division and another one from its Cyber and Special Crime Division (north) arrested the two from Dhaka and Brahmanbaria.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Dipu used to identify himself as the director general (DG) of the Prime Minister's Office.

Dipu previously worked in various organisations in the United States but later returned home and got involved in yaba trade and fraudulent activities, he said.

"He used to deceive people by calling the district deputy commissioners and chief executives of Zila Parishad offices," Harun said, adding that he intended to grab Tk 10-15 lakh through drugs and fraud activities and then leave the country by taking a residency permit in Dubai.

Detectives said Dipu was wanted in at least 10 cases including fraud, and narcotics.

The other arrestee, Monirul used to identify himself as the PM's protocol officer and deceived aspirants by promising to manage nominations for the upcoming national election in exchange for crores of taka, said detectives.

There are several cases filed against him on robbery, rape, and drug charges, said Harun.

"Some fraudulent gangs have long been using True Caller to cheat field-level government officials using names of various government officials, including those at the PMO. So, if someone calls using these identities, they should be verified," said Harun.