2 Chhatra Dal leaders detained by DB men: JCD statement

Detective Branch of police detained two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) when party people brought out a protest rally near Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University, the student wing of BNP claimed today.

The detainees are Gazi Saddam Hossain, president of JCD's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit, and Mehedi Hasan, joint secretary of its Shahid Serjeant Zahurul Huq Hall unit.

They were beaten up by the law enforcers before being detained, according to a statement issued by the JCD's DU unit.

The policemen also beat up Ariful Islam Arif, general secretary of the JCD's DU unit, it added.

It also condemned the detention, the statement said.

When contacted, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruk Hossain said that they have no information about this detention.