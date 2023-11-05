2 candidates boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-polls alleging irregularities

Two candidates contesting for Laxmipur-3 by-elections boycotted the election at a press conference this afternoon.

The candidates, Mohammad Rakib Hossain of Jatiya Party and Shamsul Karim Khokon of Zaker Party, alleged that agents of Awami League candidate Golam Faruk Pinku were casting fake votes and restricting other party's agents from several centres.

They said that they did not get any response from the authority.

They boycotted the election, saying that it was not possible to be a part of the voting process in this situation.

Four candidates -- Golam Faruk Pinku, Rakib Hossain, Shamsul Alam Khokon, and National People's Party's Salim Mahmud -- took part in the election.

Voting started at 8:00am in 115 centres of the constituency and ended at 4:00pm.