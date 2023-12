A total of 1,896 candidates will take part in the January 7 national election which the BNP and some other political parties have boycotted.

Independent aspirants and aspirants from 27 registered political parties make up the number, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam today at a press briefing.

A total of 347 aspirants have withdrawn their candidacies, he said after the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy ended.