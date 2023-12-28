180 foreign observers applied to EC to oversee Jan 7 polls: foreign ministry

Around 180 foreign observers from 35 countries have applied to the Election Commission to observe the next national election scheduled to be held on January 7.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today, Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said their applications are being scrutinised.

Besides, around 30 officials from various countries will come and observe the election, she informed.

Sabrin said journalists from international media outlets have also applied to the EC to cover the polls.

"The Election Commission is scrutinising their applications. Once the process is done, their accreditation process will start," she said.

Some of the journalists have been informed through email that they can apply for visa now, Sabrin said.

The MoFA spokesperson said a media cell is also working to that end.

She said issues related to budget that is needed for managing the international observers are under consideration.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the government wants to see a "free, fair, non-violent and transparent" election to achieve the goal of building a "Smart Bangladesh".

"We want all from the entire world to come and see, and learn from us," he said while talking to journalists after his meeting with a team of European Union (EU) experts at his residence on Wednesday night.