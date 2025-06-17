13th national Election: EC moves forward with preparations

Seeks updates on institutions to be used as polling centres

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, the Election Commission (EC) has requested updated information on minor repairs at educational institutions used or likely to be used as polling centres.

In a directive issued yesterday, the EC asked four ministries and two directorates to take necessary measures and submit progress reports within a month.

With this move, the EC is advancing its preparatory work for the upcoming national polls. The commission has already approved the policy for setting up polling centres.

The commission has emphasised the need to remain fully prepared for the 13th parliamentary election, whether it takes place in February or April next year. As the constitutional body responsible for organising the polls, it is prioritising the preparations for the election.

The EC has already made significant progress in several key areas, including updating the voter list, finalising parliamentary constituency boundaries, and registering new political parties.

However, the EC has not yet received any official communication regarding the joint statement issued in London by the interim government and BNP, which suggested that the election could be held in the week before Ramadan, in the first half of February 2026.

On Sunday, during a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Whether the national election is held in February or April, we must be prepared. Earlier, we were told the timeframe could be from December to June, and we are making preparations accordingly."

Preparations for the upcoming national election have made significant progress, he also said.

At the briefing, Election Commissioner Md Nasir Uddin said, "The timing will depend on discussions with the government and the readiness of all involved. Our responsibility is to prepare thoroughly so we are ready whenever the decision is made."

The number of voters is expected to be around 12.5 crore, according to the EC.

In the last parliamentary election, held on January 7, 2024, there were over 42,000 polling centres and more than 260,000 polling booths.

Educational institutions are typically used as polling centres. On average, one polling centre is allocated for every 3,000 voters and one polling booth for approximately 500 male voters or 400 female voters.

The EC's directive was sent to the secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives; Technical and Madrasah Education Division, Ministry of Education; and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, as well as to the chief engineers of the Local Government Engineering Department and the Education Engineering Department.

"A letter has been sent to the authorities concerned requesting information about establishments used as polling centres in the past and those that could potentially be used in the upcoming election," said Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar yesterday.

The letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Dewan Md Sarwar Jahan, noted that some educational institutions used in the previous national election or considered for use in the upcoming one lack boundary walls or have damaged doors and windows.

The letter further stated that these institutions should undergo minor renovations using funds from the respective ministries or divisions.

The EC Secretariat has requested updated information on the renovation progress of these institutions. The information is to be submitted by July 17.