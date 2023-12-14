12th national polls: Hero Alom to withdraw candidacy

Ashraful Hossain Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, said he will not contest in the upcoming national election.

Alom submitted his nomination paper for Bogura-4 constituency from Bangladesh Congress, a political party formed in 2013.

"I am not going to contest in the upcoming election. I will withdraw my candidacy on 17th December," said Alom in a post on his verified Facebook account last night.

He reiterated his position on this to our Bogura correspondent this afternoon.

When asked why he is withdrawing his candidacy, Hero Alom said, "I will not tell anyone the reason behind the withdrawal right now. I will tell it on the next 17th December."

On December 3, Bogura Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Saiful Islam cancelled Alom's candidature showing mistakes in the nomination papers he submitted.

Following this, he appealed to the EC on December 6 and got his candidacy back on December 10.