12th national election: 2,712 aspirants to vie for 300 seats

Sat Dec 2, 2023 03:48 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 04:34 PM

PHOTO: STAR

A total of 2,713 aspirants will fight for 300 seats up for grab in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, the Election Commission said today.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of EC, during a press briefing, said 29 registered political parties have nominated their candidates for the election scheduled for January 7.

However, according to the data of EC press wing, 2,712 aspirants are taking part in the polls. Of them, 1,965 are political aspirants and 747 are independents.

In its primary data, the EC earlier said that the number of aspirants would be 2,711.

As per the election schedule, the last date for the submission of nomination was November 30. The EC will scrutinise nominations till December 4. Aspirants will be able to appeal by December 9.

According to the final aspirant lists, Bangladesh Awami League has nominated 304 candidates in 298 constituencies.

Jatiya Party also fielded 304 candidates in 287 seats.

Zaker Party nominated 218 candidates while Trinamool BNP fielded 151 candidates.

As per the list, National People's Party's 142 fielded candidates and 116 candidates of Bangladesh Congress will contest in the polls, the sources said.

The number of other party's aspirants are below--

Jatiya Party (Manju) 20, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal 6, Krishak Shramik Janata League 34, Gonotantri Party 12, Bangladesh National Awami Party 6, Workers Party of Bangladesh 33, Bikolpodhara Bangladesh 14, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) 91, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation 47, Bangladesh Kelafat Andolon 14, Bangladesh Muslim League 2, Gono Forum 9, Gono Front 25, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Mukit) 13, Islamic Front Bangladesh 39, Bangladesh Kalyan Party 18, Islami Oikya Jote 45, Bangladesh Islami Front 37, Bangladesh Muslim League (Panja) 5, Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote 74, Bangladesh Nationalist Front 55, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement 49, and Bangladesh Supreme Party 82.

Political analysts say that these parties are mostly AL allies, little-known and newly-formed parties.

A total of 44 parties are enlisted with the EC.

push notification