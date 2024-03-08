12 extended wards can turn tides

The voters from 12 extended wards under the Mymensingh City Corporation can be a decisive factor in the upcoming MCC polls which is scheduled to be held on March 9.

There are a total 3,36,490 voters in 33 wards under MCC, of which 1,35,563 voters are in these12 wards, which were included in MCC after it was upgraded to a city corporation in 2018.

The extended wards include three from shoal areas within Old Brahmaputra river, with a total 46,146 voters, said sources.

Since Mymensingh city is a stronghold of Awami League for years, most voters from city areas are expected to vote in favour of the party's candidates.

However, the scenario could be different in the 12 extended wards, which are mostly rural areas.

"With some 40 percent voters belonging to the extended areas, their votes could be a decisive factor as they will mostly cast their votes based on their personal choices," opined Nurul Amin Kalam, secretary of Mymensingh Nagorik Andolon.

Candidates who can build personal contact with the voters of these areas will be benefitted, he added.

"The residents of these extended areas had cast their votes in the last city polls but they did not see their desired development. So, there is no reason for them to rally behind any particular candidate. It is likely that they would vote for the candidates who maintained good contact with them and worked for them," said Advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonouddog, Mymensingh.

Arif Hasan, a voter of Char Gobindapur under Ward-31, said they will vote for the candidates based on their pledges and past contributions.

Admitting that votes in the 12 extended wards will be crucial, Mohammad Al Amin, president of Mymensingh district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, said all the mayoral candidates conducted elaborate campaigns in these wards.

Meanwhile, the candidates are going from door to door in the last stage of the polls campaigns.