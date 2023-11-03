11.97cr eligible to vote: EC

1.55cr added since 2018 polls

The EC yesterday published the final voters' list for the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls, with 11,96,91,633 eligible to cast their votes.

This is the final voter list before polls, said EC's NID wing Director General AKM Humayun Kabir.

He mentioned that there are 60,771,579 male and 58,919,202 female voters, and 852 hijra voters.

The number of voters increased by 1,54,52,956 since December 30, 2018. There were 10,42,38,677 voters in the last national polls, said EC officials.

There were 49.56 percent female voters during the 2018 polls. Earlier, the figures were 49.84 percent and 50.87 percent during the 2014 and 2008 polls respectively.

The EC is now preparing to announce the election schedule and is likely to meet the president on November 5. The commission might announce the schedule in mid-November.