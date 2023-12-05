118 aspirants defaulted on loans: BB

At least 118 aspirant MPs who have filed nomination papers out of the total 2,713 for the January 7 national election have been identified as loan defaulters, said Bangladesh Bank officials.

The CIB reports of the 118 were not clean before the submission of their nomination papers, which is why their nomination papers may be cancelled, said a senior official of the central bank's Credit Information Bureau.

Article-12 of the Representation of the People Order-1972 stipulates that a person shall be disqualified from contesting an election if they fail to repay their defaulted loans seven days before the submission of nomination papers.

A director of a company or a partner of a firm will be disqualified if they fail to clear their defaulted loans a day before the submission of nomination papers, it adds.

The Election Commission has already cancelled the nomination papers of some of the aspirant MPs due to defaulted loans.

The commission on Monday scrapped 64 nomination papers in 15 seats of Dhaka over various reasons, including defaulted loans.

The central bank on November 30 asked banks to provide information to the EC about the defaulted loans of the MP hopefuls after the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry issued a circular on this issue two days earlier.