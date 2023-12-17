11 candidates withdraw nominations in Barishal

A total of 11 candidates have withdrawn their candidacy from 6 constituencies in Barishal.

With this, 35 candidates will now contest for the seats, reports our Barishal correspondent citing the Returning Officer.

In Barishal-2 constituency, Jatiya Party candidate Ranjit Kumar Barai, Zaker Party candidate Md Swapan Mridha, Workers Party of Bangladesh candidate Jahiurul Islam, and Awami League candidate Talukdar Younus have withdrawn their candidacies.

In Barisal-3 constituency, Zaker Party candidate Mizanur Rahman Bachchu, Workers Party of Bangladesh candidate Rashed Khan Menon, and AL candidate Sardar Md Walid Hussain withdrew nominations.

In Barisal-5 , Jaker Party candidate Abul Hossain has withdrawn his candidature.

In Barisal-6, independent candidates Khal Altaf Hossain and Rajiv Ahmed Talukder, and Zaker Party's Humayan Kabir Sikdar have withdrawn nominations.