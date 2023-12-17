Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 11:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:12 AM

Most Viewed

Elections

11 candidates withdraw nominations in Barishal

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 11:58 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:12 AM
election-commission-vote-voting-EC-logo

A total of 11 candidates have withdrawn their candidacy from 6 constituencies in Barishal.

With this, 35 candidates will now contest for the seats, reports our Barishal correspondent citing the Returning Officer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In Barishal-2 constituency, Jatiya Party candidate Ranjit Kumar Barai, Zaker Party candidate Md Swapan Mridha, Workers Party of Bangladesh candidate Jahiurul Islam, and Awami League candidate Talukdar Younus have withdrawn their candidacies.

In Barisal-3 constituency, Zaker Party candidate Mizanur Rahman Bachchu, Workers Party of Bangladesh candidate Rashed Khan Menon, and AL candidate Sardar Md Walid Hussain withdrew nominations.

In Barisal-5 , Jaker Party candidate Abul Hossain has withdrawn his candidature.

In Barisal-6, independent candidates Khal Altaf Hossain and Rajiv Ahmed Talukder, and Zaker Party's Humayan Kabir Sikdar have withdrawn nominations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification