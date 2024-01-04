Vote as you will but don’t cause trouble

Hasina tells polls rallies

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged people to vote for her party and ensure its victory to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of BNP-Jamaat.

She was addressing campaign rallies in Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Tangail, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, and Chattogram's Sandwip virtually from the party office in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

The prime minister said she wants the January 7 election to be held in a free, fair, and neutral manner, which will be a milestone in the country's democratic history.

Through this election, the path of the country's economic advancement would widen further, she added.

Hasina said people have to vote peacefully for their favourite candidates. "Here, no individual can resist another. I don't want any confrontation."

"So, please vote as you like. But I don't want any kind of disturbance," she said.

The AL chief said no untoward incident should occur and everyone should show utmost patience.

Talking about the candidates, Hasina said although the AL has fielded its candidates, it has also allowed the party's other aspirants to run.

Later, the premier talked to a cross section of people from the five districts and the one upazila. She also witnessed colourful cultural programmes organised at the rally venues.

The AL president kicked off her party's campaign from Sylhet-1 after offering prayers at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) on December 20.

She addressed an election rally at the Government Rajendra College ground in Faridpur on Tuesday and introduced the AL nominees in Faridpdur, Rajbari and Magura to the audience. She sought votes for them.

On January 1, Hasina addressed another campaign rally at the Kalabagan Krira Chakra ground in Dhaka.

The premier on December 30 addressed rallies in Tungipara and Kotalipara, her electoral constituency. On her way back to Dhaka, she spoke at another rally at Kalkini of Madaripur.

On December 28, the AL chief virtually addressed six election rallies in Jamalpur, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Chandpur and Bandarban from the party's Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

She visited Rangpur on December 26 and addressed election rallies in Taraganj, Mithapukur and Pirganj upazilas.

AL sources said Hasina is scheduled to conclude her election campaign through a rally in Narayanganj today.