US team enquires about polls, arrests of BNP leaders

A joint team of US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) today held meetings with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and Detective Branch chief at their respective offices.

They enquired about security plans for the January 7 national elections and their "actions on opposition leaders".

The meeting between the joint technical assessment team and DMP chief was held around 1:00pm.

While speaking to The Daily Star, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said the joint team members enquired on how the election is going to be conducted, the security surrounding polls, security arrangement taken for the candidates and whether any of them complained about the election and if so, how their complaints have been addressed.

They also enquired about security measures for women, and whether there is any possibility of violence.

"They asked these kinds of questions, one after another, and we replied to every one of them. We told them that police are working with utmost professionalism and there is no scope for raising questions about it. I think they were satisfied with our answers," said the DMP chief.

The NDI-IRI joint delegation included Natasha Rothchild, mission coordinator; Ivaylo Pentchev, information environment analyst; Mariam Tabatadze, gender and inclusion analyst; Crispin Kaheru, security and state response analyst, and Nenad Marinkovic, security and physical violence analyst.

Kazi Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh representative and Mir Nurani Rupoma, senior assistant secretary of the foreign ministry, were also present.

While speaking to reporters, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said another group of the joint team asked about arrests of top BNP leaders and how they were treated in custody.

The members also asked about BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and sabotage centring the election.

They enquired about the attack on Ashraful Hossain Alom, also known as Hero Alom.

"We informed them that those (BNP leaders) we have arrested are all FIR-listed accused. Besides, some senior BNP leaders also visited the DB office. None of them said we have misbehaved with them or that they were tortured," he said.

"When the team asked about BNP leader Rizvi, we told them he is accused in several cases. Yet, he is distributing anti-government and anti-state leaflets. We showed them the BNP leaflets stating, 'boycott election, don't give tax'," he added.

Regarding Hero Alom, Harun said, "We told them that it's an incident of the previous election and it happened on the road outside the polling centre. We arrested all those involved in this incident."