SC upholds HC order for withdrawal of four Gaibandha polls officials

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that asked the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw four polls officials of the Gaibandha-5 constituency, including a UNO, for alleged involvement in irregularities during a by-polls held in the constituency on October 12, 2022.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed "no order" on a petition filed by the Election Commission (EC) seeking stay on the HC order.

Following a writ petition filed by Farjana Rabbi Bubli, an independent for Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchhari), the HC yesterday directed the EC and the deputy commissioner of Gaibandha to withdraw the four officials from the electoral process.

The officials are Isahaq Ali, upazila nirbahi officer of Shaghata, who was an assistant returning officer of the by-polls; Md Sadequzzaman, Shaghata upazila agriculture officer; Md Ahsan Habib, secondary education officer of the upazila; and Belal Hossain, Phulchhari upazila primary education officer.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government and the EC to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take appropriate measures pursuant to an application submitted to the EC for withdrawal of the four officials from all processes for holding the January 7 election should not be declared illegal.

Probir Neogi and ABM Altaf Hossain appeared for the writ petitioner while Ashfaqur Rahman argued for the EC during hearing today.